Coleman reeled off 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and hauled in four of five targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Raiders.

Since returning from an IR stint due to a sprained ankle in Week 7, Coleman has increased his touch count in four consecutive contests, taking a stranglehold on the Broncos backfield in the process. As evidence, his 25 touches easily outpaced fellow RB J.K. Dobbins' one, which went for no yards. Coleman, a rookie fourth-round pick, also cracked the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time in his career. With RJ Harvey (ankle) on injured reserve for at least one more game, Coleman again is set to act as a workhorse in Friday's road matchup with the Steelers.