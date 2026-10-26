Coleman (ankle) rushed nine times for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Cardinals.

Coleman led the team in carries in his return from injured reserve and finished second behind Bo Nix (73) in rushing yards. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey combined for just 29 rushing yards on nine rushing attempts, though Dobbins had a rushing touchdown and Harvey had a receiving touchdown. Coleman was notably the team's running back of choice as the Broncos ran out the clock in the fourth quarter, and head coach Sean Payton said after the game that the team has "got to get (Coleman) more touches," per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. Denver will likely continue to utilize all three running backs in Week 8 against the Chiefs, but this was an encouraging performance for Coleman in the rookie fourth-round pick's first action since Week 2.