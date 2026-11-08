Coleman received the first rep with the starters during warmups before Sunday's game against the Panthers, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Coleman has not started in any of the four appearances he has made in his rookie season, but he led Broncos running backs in both snaps and touches each of the last two weeks, and it appears he could get the start over J.K. Dobbins on Sunday. Both players should be involved one way or another, and with RJ Harvey (knee) on injured reserve, Cody Schrader will be the only other Broncos running back available for Week 9.