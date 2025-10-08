Elliss (ribs/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Despite playing 45 total snaps (26 on special teams, 19 on defense) and recording three total tackles during the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Eagles, the second-year pro from Utah appears to have picked up rib and shoulder injuries. He likely needs to practice in some capacity either Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up in Week 6, when the Broncos play the Jets in London.