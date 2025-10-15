Elliss (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Elliss's injury designation for Wednesday's practice was for just a shoulder injury, which indicates the 2024 third-rounder is past a rib issue that he picked up during the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Eagles. He'll have two more opportunities this week to practice in at least a limited capacity, which would give him a chance at being cleared to play against the Giants on Sunday.