The Broncos placed Elliss (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Elliss was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. He'll be required to miss at least four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Steelers on Friday, Nov. 27. The Broncos will get some pass-rushing reinforcement after Jonathon Cooper was activated from the commissioner's exempt list.