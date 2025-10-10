Elliss (ribs/shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Elliss' absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as the 22-year-old missed Denver's entire week of practice due to rib and shoulder injuries likely sustained in the Week 5 win over the Eagles. Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman could receive increased defensive snaps as reserve outside linebackers while Elliss is sidelined in Week 6.