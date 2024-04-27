The Broncos selected Elliss in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 76th overall.

The son of former standout NFL defensive tackle Luther Elliss, Jonah is much smaller at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds and will therefore look more like an edge-rushing specialist in the NFL. Elliss' production at Utah implies the presence of a standout skill set, because he just turned 21 in April yet produced 12.0 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in just 10 games last year. Unfortunately, he was unable to do much pre-draft athletic testing as he recovered from a torn shoulder labrum.