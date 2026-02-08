Elliss recorded 28 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 13 games with Denver in 2025.

Elliss recorded career lows in tackles, sacks and passes defensed in 2025, as the second-year linebacker played behind Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto at outside linebacker, one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league. Nonetheless, Elliss was able to be effective in his limited depth role despite missing games due to shoulder, rib and hamstring injuries. Still on his rookie contract, the Utah product will look to continue his development within the Broncos' imposing pass-rushing unit.