Elliss (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Elliss was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury, and the injury is severe enough for the third-year pro that he's facing a potential stint on injured reserve, per Jon Heath of USA Today. The good news for the Broncos is that Jonathan Cooper is back in the mix after missing the first six games of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list, so he'll step into a prominent role on defense in the absence of Elliss.