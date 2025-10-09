Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Sits out another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ellis (ribs/shoulder) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Elliss has now missed back-to-back practices, so it seems like he's facing long odds to be ready for Sunday's game against the Jets in London. For any chance at being cleared to play Week 6, the second-year pro will need to get back on the practice field as at least a limited participant Friday.
