Elliss (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice and is unlikely to be designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Steelers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Tuesday was Denver's first practice, and given Elliss's absence, he's highly unlikely to participate in any of the Broncos' next two sessions ahead of Black Friday. The third-year linebacker is recovering from an ankle injury that landed him on IR in late October. Assuming he doesn't play in Week 12, Elliss's next opportunity to play would be Week 13 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 6.