Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Won't face Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Elliss was sidelined for Denver's Week 6 win over the Jets and failed to practice in any capacity this week. He'll miss his second consecutive game, and it appears his absence could extend beyond Week 7.
