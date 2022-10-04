Griffith recorded 10 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

Griffith finished second on the team in tackles behind Josey Jewell, who notched a game-high 14 stops. Across four appearances, Griffith has 20 stops, and he appears to have seized the starting role over Alex Singleton, who hasn't played a single defensive snap over the last two weeks.

