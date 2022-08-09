Griffith has played nearly every first-string defensive snap during training camp, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.

Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles and a fumble recovery, though he saw a substantial uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign due to a number of injuries in the Broncos' linebacker corps. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State has parlayed that increased playing time into what appears to be a promotion to the starting unit during training camp. If he maintains his strong play, he'll likely crack fantasy relevancy in IDP leagues as a high-volume tackler.