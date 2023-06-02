Griffith returned to the field after recovering from an ankle injury, Cody Roark of Mile High Sports reports.
Griffith landed on injured reserve in November but is now back on the field for OTAs. The 26-year-old recorded 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack in nine games last season and should serve as a solid depth option during the 2023 campaign.
