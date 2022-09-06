Griffith (elbow) is expected to be a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Griffith dislocated his elbow during the team's preseason opener and has remained sidelined since, but there's always been optimism he could return for Week 1. His return to practice is a good sign, but Wednesday's official practice report should give a better indication of his status for the season-opening tilt with Seattle. If available Sunday, the second-year pro is expected to operate as a first-string inside linebacker.