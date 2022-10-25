Griffith recorded six tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.
Griffith played a season-high 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and finished second on the team in tackles behind Alex Singleton (11). Across seven appearances, Griffith has registered 41 stops and one interception.
More News
-
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Will be full participant•
-
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Set to practice in full Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Optimism for Week 1 return•
-
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Suffers dislocated elbow•