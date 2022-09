Griffith (elbow) will be a full participant in practice Thursday, according to head coach Nathanial Hackett, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

Griffith suffered a dislocated elbow in the team's preseason opener, and has been out of action since. His availability for Week 1 would be a boost to the Broncos' defense with the 25-year-old expected to start at inside linebacker for the team.