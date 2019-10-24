Broncos' Jonathan Harris: Claimed by Denver
Harris was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris was waived by the Bears on Tuesday but didn't make it through the waiver wire unclaimed. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Chicago hoped to bring the 23-year-old back via the practice squad, but he'll instead make his way to Denver.
