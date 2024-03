Harris will not be tendered by the Broncos as a restricted free agent and will become a free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harris played in all 17 games last season, while starting five, and recorded 43 tackles (26 solo) and a sack. The 27-year-old has spent parts of each of the last four seasons in Denver but appeared in just 14 games from 2019 to 2022. He'll now enter free agency and work to find a new team for the 2024 campaign.