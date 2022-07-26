Cooper will participate in training camp in a limited fashion as he recovers from finger surgery, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
As expected, a bum finger didn't hold the second-year linebacker out long. As he continues to fully recover, he'll compete with fellow youngsters Malik Reed and Baron Browning for reps behind bona fide stars Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory.
