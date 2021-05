The Broncos selected Cooper in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

Cooper was never much more than a rotational player at Ohio State, but he was productive enough in that capacity and has some athleticism to work with otherwise. At 6-foot-3, 253 pounds Cooper was credited with a 4.71-second 40, 7.02-second three-cone drill and 4.31-second 20-yard shuttle, demonstrating decent burst and quickness.