Cooper recorded two tackles (one solo) including 0.5 sacks and a pass defensed during Monday's 28-3 win versus the Bengals.

Cooper helped make things very difficult for quarterback Jake Browning in the backup's second start of the season in Week 4, registering in the sack column for the third time in the first four games of the year. He's on pace for a second straight double-digit sack season with a matchup at Philadelphia on tap for Week 5.