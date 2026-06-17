Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Excused from minicamp

The Broncos excused Cooper from this week's mandatory minicamp, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

"He's taking this time, obviously, he's got to work on himself,'' coach Sean Payton said Tuesday of Cooper, who was arrested twice during a seven-day span earlier this month on multiple domestic violence charges, including one felony. When asked if the Broncos planned to let the legal process conclude before a decision on Cooper's future with the team is made, Payton said: "There's a process period from the league and that involves the local law enforcement. We'll continue to gather that information.'' Regarding the linebacker's legal situation, a league spokesman said last week that the NFL was monitoring the case.