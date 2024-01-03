Cooper's lone tackle in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers resulted in a sack.
Cooper got to Easton Stick early in the first quarter for a five-yard sack. It extended Cooper's sack streak to three games and he's up to a career-best 8.5 sacks over 16 games this season.
