Cooper recorded 50 tackles (23 solo), including 8.0 sacks and four passes defensed over 17 games in 2025.

Cooper continued to be a key contributor for Denver's top-tier pass rushing unit in 2025, recording the second-most sacks of any Broncos defender behind only Nik Bonitto (14). The 28-year-old linebacker signed a four-year extension in 2024, keeping both Cooper and fellow edge rusher Nik Bonitto under contract together for the foreseeable future. Both he and Bonitto continued to dominate as one of the league's best edge-rush duos, combining for 22.0 sacks in 2025. Cooper's continued development should help him to build upon his performance as one of the leaders of Denver's defense in 2026.