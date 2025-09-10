Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Gets to quarterback Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-12 win versus the Titans.
Denver's defense was able to sack rookie quarterback Cam Ward six times in Week 1, so it's not surprising that Cooper was able to make his mark in that category. The Broncos will play at Indianapolis in Week 2 against a team that should at least try to lean more on the ground game.
