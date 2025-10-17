Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Good to go vs. NYG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.
Cooper was limited in the first two practices of the week due to a quadriceps injury, but he managed to fade an injury designation for Sunday's game after practicing in full Friday. The 2021 seventh-rounder has logged 4.5 sacks through the first six games of the regular season, which is tied for eighth most in the NFL.
More News
-
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Nursing quad injury•
-
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Two sacks in Week 6 win•
-
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Disruptive in blowout win•
-
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Gets to quarterback Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: One sack in win•
-
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Continues to improve in 2024•