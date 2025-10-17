default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cooper (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

Cooper was limited in the first two practices of the week due to a quadriceps injury, but he managed to fade an injury designation for Sunday's game after practicing in full Friday. The 2021 seventh-rounder has logged 4.5 sacks through the first six games of the regular season, which is tied for eighth most in the NFL.

More News