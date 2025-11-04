Cooper (thumb) was estimated as a limited practice participant Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Cooper played his typical role in Denver's Week 9 win over the Texans, logging two tackles while playing 40 percent of defensive snaps. It's unclear when the injury occurred, though it doesn't appear to be too serious considering that he was still estimated to be able to practice to begin the week. Cooper's status for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Raiders should become clearer as the week progresses.