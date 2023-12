Cooper (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Cooper was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report, and he was able to practice in some capacity Wednesday. The 2021 seventh-round pick has put up career-high numbers in his third year in the league and has registered 60 tackles (34 solo), including 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in 13 games this season.