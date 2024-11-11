Cooper recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

The 26-year-old was one of four Broncos to record a sack in Sunday's loss, bringing down Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. Cooper, who just signed to a four-year, $60 million extension Nov. 4, has now totaled 41 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and forced one fumble through the Broncos' first 10 games this season. Expect the newly paid edge rusher to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.