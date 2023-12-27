Cooper totaled four tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Patriots.

Cooper played on 77 percent of Denver's defensive snaps in the defeat, marking the fourth straight week that he has been over the 70 percent mark. He brought down Bailey Zappe for a 10-yard loss in the first quarter, giving Cooper a sack in back-to-back games. The third-year pro has blossomed in his third NFL campaign, notching a career-high 7.5 sacks along with his first professional interception and first professional touchdown (on a fumble recovery against the Bears in Week 4).