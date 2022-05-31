Cooper was present at practice but not participating Tuesday, as he's still recovering from a surgery he underwent on his finger last week, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

There's no concrete timetable for Cooper's return to action at this point, but linebackers don't generally miss consequential time with finger issues. This will likely resolve itself by the end of training camp, and Cooper should slot right back into Denver's linebacker rotation come Week 1.