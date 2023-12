Cooper recorded five tackles, including one sack in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

With Cooper's one sack in the contest, the veteran now has 6.5 sacks on the season. The 25-year-old linebacker has now recorded 65 tackles (39 solo), two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown over the course of the 2023 campaign. Cooper will look to build upon his solid season in Week 16 when the Broncos host the Patriots.