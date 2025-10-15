Cooper was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.

Cooper likely picked up the injury during the Broncos' Week 6 win over the Jets, when he tallied 2.0 sacks. He would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Giants were he to practice in full over the next two days. The 2021 seventh-rounder is up to 18 tackles (10 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and two pass defenses through the first six games of the regular season.