Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Out in Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2022
Cooper (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Cooper suffered the injury during the week but was unable to practice Friday. He played primarily on special teams in the first two weeks of the season, so his absence isn't likely to affect the
Broncos' defensive unit.
