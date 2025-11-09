Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Picks up half a sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper finished with two tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Raiders.
The linebacker is up to 7.5 sacks on the year, good for fifth in the league. He has also played about half of the defensive snaps or more in every game but one. Cooper is a major contributor to the league's best pass-rushing defense.
