Cooper pleaded not guilty to five charges of domestic violence in a Douglas County (Colo.) courtroom Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper now has a jury trial scheduled to begin Nov. 10 following a pair of domestic incidents that occurred a week apart in early June. The NFL placed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday, which means he still gets paid and can attend team meetings but can't practice or play in games. Cooper's stint on the list is indefinite but may last for as long as his legal situation is playing out in court.