Cooper recorded 72 tackles (44 solo), including 8.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 17 games during the 2023 season.

Cooper's career-high 8.5 sacks led all Broncos defenders, and he scored Denver's only defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Bears in Week 4. The 26-year-old's 72 total tackles we're the third-most of any Denver defender behind fellow linebackers Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. Cooper remains under contract next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025, so the veteran will look to build upon his impressive performance in 2023 as a member of Denver's solid defensive unit.