Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cooper (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Cooper will miss his third-straight game of the season, after not being able to practice all week once again. His next opportunity to return will be in Week 6 against the Chargers.
