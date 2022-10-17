site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Returning to action
Cooper (hamstring) will play Monday against the Chargers.
Cooper has missed the team's last three contests , but his return should be a boost to the Broncos' linebacker depth, as well as their special-teams unit.
