Cooper posted eight tackles (three solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Cooper paced the Broncos in sacks Sunday, showing off his ability to make big plays as a pass rusher. The 25-year-old linebacker has now recorded 11 total tackles through the first two weeks of the 2023 campaign. Cooper will look to continue his solid start to the season in a Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.