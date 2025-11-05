Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Upgrades to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (thumb) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.
Cooper was estimated as a limited participant in Monday's practice, but his improved status Tuesday should line him up to play Thursday against the Raiders. Cooper has been a key pass rusher for the Broncos, logging seven sacks through nine games to begin the campaign.
