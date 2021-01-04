site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Jordan Leggett: Snags future deal
The Broncos signed Leggett to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Leggett hasn't played an NFL game since recording a 14-114-1 line over 15 contests with the Jets in 2018. The Clemson product will aim to secure a depth role in 2021.
