The Broncos signed Leslie to a reserve/future contract Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Leslie opened the 2017 campaign on the Browns' practice squad before receiving a promotion to the 53-man roster and appearing in two games. He caught his lone target for 26 yards during his stint with Cleveland before landing on injured reserve and being released as part of an injury settlement. Leslie will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp with the Broncos this summer.