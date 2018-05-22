Coach Vance Joseph indicated Tuesday that Taylor (hip) will "probably be back mid-camp," Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Taylor was already slated to miss OTAs, but it appears his issue will pass through minicamp in June and extend slightly into training camp. The third-year wideout saw 258 offensive snaps last season, but the additions of Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton during the 2018 NFL draft may lessen his outlook entering the 2018 campaign.