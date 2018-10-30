Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Dealing with soreness, weight loss
The Broncos can activate Taylor (hip) next week, but he's still battling soreness and has lost 15 pounds since his surgeries, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Jhabvala relayed that Taylor still feels as though he's a ways away. Even if things were to break in the manner most favorable to Taylor's fantasy prospects -- he regains full health and the Broncos trade away one of their veteran receivers -- Taylor would still be no better than fifth or sixth in the receiver hierarchy behind the likes of first-year players Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick. If Taylor's activated it'd likely be more for special teams purposes than anything else.
