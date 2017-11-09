Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Doesn't suit up in Week 9
Taylor was inactive Sunday during Denver's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Taylor's size (6-foot-5) and vertical speed made him a solid find for the Broncos last season, but he's appeared in just half of the team's first eight contests of 2017. The problem has less to do with Taylor than it does the Broncos' roster construction, as Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler are the clear top three wideouts. Of the three leftover wideouts, Cody Latimer and Isaiah McKenzie are among the team's top special-teams contributors, which will make it tough for head coach Vance Joseph to keep Taylor active when everyone is healthy.
