Taylor was inactive during Denver's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.

Taylor's intriguing size and deep speed made him a find last season, but he's appeared in just half of the Broncos' first eight contests of 2017. The problem has less to do with Taylor than pure roster numbers. Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler are Denver's primary targets. Then, of the remaining crop, Cody Latimer and Isaiah McKenzie are among the team's top special-teams contributors. It's hard for Taylor to avoid the active-list squeeze.