Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Doesn't suit up
Taylor was inactive during Denver's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Taylor's intriguing size and deep speed made him a find last season, but he's appeared in just half of the Broncos' first eight contests of 2017. The problem has less to do with Taylor than pure roster numbers. Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler are Denver's primary targets. Then, of the remaining crop, Cody Latimer and Isaiah McKenzie are among the team's top special-teams contributors. It's hard for Taylor to avoid the active-list squeeze.
More News
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Set for increased role Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Inactive for Week 3•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Expected to be emergency quarterback•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Nabs preseason touchdown•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Shows sparks in 2016•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...